Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

