Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.38 on Monday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

