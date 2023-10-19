Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $281.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.