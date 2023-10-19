Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Raised by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

