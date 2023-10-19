Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

