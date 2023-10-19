Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

