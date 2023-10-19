Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on W. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Wayfair Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,566.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $4,138,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 203,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

