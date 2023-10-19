WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

