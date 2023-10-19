WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,355 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

