WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

