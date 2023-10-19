WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Main BuyWrite ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.
Main BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.
Main BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend
Main BuyWrite ETF Profile
The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Main BuyWrite ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.