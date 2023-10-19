WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Main BuyWrite ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

