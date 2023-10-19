WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

TMAT stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Profile

The Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that rotates exposure to theme-based ETFs, selected by a committee. TMAT was launched on Jan 29, 2021 and is managed by Main Funds.

