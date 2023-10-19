WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 491 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.82 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.