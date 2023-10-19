WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 4,278 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

