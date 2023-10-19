WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $94.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

