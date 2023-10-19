Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.19. 125,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,940. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.