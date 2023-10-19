Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $54.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.60. 7,937,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

