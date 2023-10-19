Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.01. The stock had a trading volume of 334,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,957. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.67 and a 200-day moving average of $341.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

