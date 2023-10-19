Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $874.44. 295,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.14 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $854.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.71.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

