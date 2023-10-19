Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $624.92. 116,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,141. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $569.28 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

