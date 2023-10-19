Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.05. 348,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $209.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $175,764.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $144,138,589. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

