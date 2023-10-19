Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AON
In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AON Trading Down 0.4 %
AON stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $347.37.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.
AON Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
