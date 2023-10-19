Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $192.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,877. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

