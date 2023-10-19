Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.19. 212,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,635. The stock has a market cap of $433.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

