Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 202,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 101,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. 1,226,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032,808. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

