Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $125,353,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.04. 555,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

