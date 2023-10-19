Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:SLGN traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 14,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,418. Silgan has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

