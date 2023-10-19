Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $46.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

NYSE BALL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. Ball has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

