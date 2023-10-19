West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.