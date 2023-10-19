WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $192.42 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.79 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.15.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

