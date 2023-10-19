Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

