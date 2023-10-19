YES WORLD (YES) Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $775,582.04 and approximately $3,386.71 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

