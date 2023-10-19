Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Trading 24.5% Higher

Shares of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Free Report) were up 24.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Yokohama Rubber Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Yokohama Rubber Company Profile

The Yokohama Rubber Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells tires in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks, trucks and buses, construction and mining equipment, industrial vehicles and agricultural and forestry machinery, and motorsports, as well as aluminum alloy wheels and other automotive related components under the ADVAN, BluEarth, iceGUARD, GEOLANDAR, YOKOHAMA, ALLIANCE, GALAXY, PRIMEX, and AICHI brand names.

