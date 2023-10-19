Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.61.

NYSE YUM opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

