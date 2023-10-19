Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.70 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.61.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

