Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Zynex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $300.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zynex

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

