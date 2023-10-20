15,700 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

