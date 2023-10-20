17,400 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

