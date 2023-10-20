2,767 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,481,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,481,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

