3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

