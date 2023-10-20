Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 52,452 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

