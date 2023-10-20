Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

