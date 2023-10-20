Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
