Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $521.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

