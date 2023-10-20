Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

