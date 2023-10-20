Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.86.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

