Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.70 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

