Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

