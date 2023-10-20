Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $16.14 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

