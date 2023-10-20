Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after acquiring an additional 179,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321,577 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

