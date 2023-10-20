Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 11,400 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PXD stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

